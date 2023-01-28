Update 1/28/2023

Bug Fixes
Moved some spawned events that can block certain scenes
The player should now swing their weapon when using the Poach ability
Corrected various NPC move routes
Game Balance Changes
Crossbow has had its critical range reduced by 1
