 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gjallarhorn update for 28 January 2023

Update 1/28/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10426551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Moved some spawned events that can block certain scenes
The player should now swing their weapon when using the Poach ability
Corrected various NPC move routes

Game Balance Changes
Crossbow has had its critical range reduced by 1

Changed files in this update

Depot 1585401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link