Commander Modern War has officially launched!

After months of development and testing, the highly-anticipated game Commander Modern War has finally left Steam Early Access and is now officially available for purchase. Players who have been following the game's progress in Early Access have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and the developer has been working tirelessly to make sure that the final product is polished and ready for release.

The game, which is strategic fast-paced turn-based, features a modern conflict between two factions, as well as a variety of scenario maps to enjoy solo or on local multiplayer. There is a vast range of different customizations to do with the map editor. For this release there was a great improvement in the AI, taking the easy, normal, and hard to the meaning.

Commander Modern War is now available on Steam and it's ready to be played by everyone.

Full list of new stuff added here. More content coming soon! New units new modes!

Improved CPU playstyle

Added campaign for the Alliance

Added new maps

Added tutorial maps

Added unit spawner for the map editor, you can set a place where units of a certain player will spawn, with limit, and more options

Fixed Aircraft Carrier heals air units

With the fog of war, a cruise missile can be seen from where they were fired

fixed naval units could enter into a shipyard with a ground unit station there

fixed aircraft carrier CPU could recruit air units when a unit already in the same tile

fixed bug that would cause to not be able to recruit air units on the aircraft carrier

fixed map editor, you can now ADD units from the start and assign them to the player number

Added 2 new types of ground terrain, desert, and fallout

added extra map editor options for units

more unit balances

Stay tuned for more.

A very warm welcome to new players and a big thanks to all the contributors while on early access.

More content to come.