BALLYGON Version 2.2.02 Bugfix Patch

This patch provides fixes and improvements for a better BALLYGON experience.

Modifier Mode: Random Activation

With the Random Activation Modifier, the Jump, Brake, and Slow Motion Modifiers will randomly activate during gameplay without user input. Use this modifier to add unpredictability to gameplay sessions.

Fixes

• Fixed an error where the minimap froze after pausing and resuming gameplay

• Fixed an error where the wrong background was shown at the BEGINNER Results screen.

Thank you and I hope you continue to enjoy BALLYGON!

-Anthony Seeha

