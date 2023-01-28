Fox Furs enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.2.8.2
NEW FEATURES:
- FOX FURS - Added 9 additional alternate fox textures representing the subspecies American Fox, European Fox, Sierra Nevada Fox, and the Canadian Marbled Fox.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- MAIN MENU - Added additional vignetting to top and bottom of the main menu to make text more readable.
BUG FIXES
- CRITICAL - The bug that was locking people out of the game should be fixed (again).
- FOX HITBOX - The fox wasn't responding to damage, this should be fixed now.
- GRAMMAR - Fixed some types and grammatical errors (thanks discord folks).
- VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.
KNOWN BUGS
- PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
Changed files in this update