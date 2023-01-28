 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 28 January 2023

Fox Furs enter The WILDS

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Version 1.2.8.2

NEW FEATURES:

  • FOX FURS - Added 9 additional alternate fox textures representing the subspecies American Fox, European Fox, Sierra Nevada Fox, and the Canadian Marbled Fox.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • MAIN MENU - Added additional vignetting to top and bottom of the main menu to make text more readable.

BUG FIXES

  • CRITICAL - The bug that was locking people out of the game should be fixed (again).
  • FOX HITBOX - The fox wasn't responding to damage, this should be fixed now.
  • GRAMMAR - Fixed some types and grammatical errors (thanks discord folks).
  • VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.

KNOWN BUGS

  • PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.

