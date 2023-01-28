Hotfix - Patch 1.0.5b

• Changed the controller selection color on buttons during gameplay to a very contrasting green, as some users were having trouble discerning which button was selected, and it would even seem as if the controller wasn't working at all.

• Fixed a small issue where the boss health bar numbers would render with an ugly font, instead of our stylized one.

Developer note: Except for one unreproducible bug, this seems like the last fix we will need in quite some time! I would like to thank all players who were not only patient, but actively helped us fix our bugs! Work will now start on new features (Patch 1.1b), such as additional spells, enemies and a new difficulty mode, Nightmare+ (inspired by WoW's Mythic+)!