Update 2022.1.28 - Optimizations and bug fixes

Today's small patch includes some performance optimizations, bug fixes, and crash fixes:
- Fixed a bug the caused the camera to be pulled in the wrong direction when throwing a grenade during online play
- Optimized code related to drawing surfaces
- Optimized some animated backgrounds to reduce texture page size
- Fixed a bug that caused peers in online lobbies to have one too many grenades
- Fixed a bug that caused hats to be mismatched when one or more players in the lobby owns the DLC
Please keep the feedback coming, and thanks for playing!
