Hats and Hand Grenades update for 28 January 2023

Update 2022.1.28 - Optimizations and bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's small patch includes some performance optimizations, bug fixes, and crash fixes:

  • Fixed a bug the caused the camera to be pulled in the wrong direction when throwing a grenade during online play
  • Optimized code related to drawing surfaces
  • Optimized some animated backgrounds to reduce texture page size
  • Fixed a bug that caused peers in online lobbies to have one too many grenades
  • Fixed a bug that caused hats to be mismatched when one or more players in the lobby owns the DLC

Please keep the feedback coming, and thanks for playing!

