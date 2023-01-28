 Skip to content

Hood Warfare update for 28 January 2023

Patch v0.011

Patch v0.011

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings small launch changes to Hood Warfare

Patch Notes:

  • Added a Gold AK that can be unlocked by reaching level 10
  • Fixed spawns on abandoned_school
  • Removed the quit button on the loadout options and replaced it by a back button, as it caused a bug for the loadout not saving.
  • Optimized the Downtown map more. Should run slightly better now
  • Set the default region for new players to US. Old players may have to go in and change their region to US West if they haven't already and wish to play with new players in the US.
  • More small bug fixes

Many more updates are to come so stay tuned!

-Trap$tar

