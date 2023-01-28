Patch v0.011

This update brings small launch changes to Hood Warfare
Patch Notes:
- Added a Gold AK that can be unlocked by reaching level 10
- Fixed spawns on abandoned_school
- Removed the quit button on the loadout options and replaced it by a back button, as it caused a bug for the loadout not saving.
- Optimized the Downtown map more. Should run slightly better now
- Set the default region for new players to US. Old players may have to go in and change their region to US West if they haven't already and wish to play with new players in the US.
- More small bug fixes
Many more updates are to come so stay tuned!
-Trap$tar
Changed files in this update