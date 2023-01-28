Desktop Portal v1.2.8

Hello friends, Desktop Portal is back with another update! Also, to celebrate coming back to Steam, Desktop Portal is currently 40% off!
Build: v1.2.8-e
Added:
- Library improvements, automatically finds images for games without vertical grid art
- Autostart with SteamVR option
- Updated window capture, will be a bit less performance intensive
- Disable window capturing when you take your headset off
- Optimized memory usage
- Improved join discord button to auto-show discord in VR
- Improved wording on admin task installer
Fixed:
- Fixed that sometimes windows would lose focus and end up showing the wrong thing in VR
- Fixed that the VR laser pointer could click through multiple UIs instead of just the top-most one.
Automatically pulling game art for Virtual Desktop and Windows Mixed Reality (which have no default vertical grid art)
