Desktop Portal v1.2.8

Hello friends, Desktop Portal is back with another update! Also, to celebrate coming back to Steam, Desktop Portal is currently 40% off!

Build: v1.2.8-e

Added:

Library improvements, automatically finds images for games without vertical grid art

Autostart with SteamVR option

Updated window capture, will be a bit less performance intensive

Disable window capturing when you take your headset off

Optimized memory usage

Improved join discord button to auto-show discord in VR

Improved wording on admin task installer

Fixed:

Fixed that sometimes windows would lose focus and end up showing the wrong thing in VR

Fixed that the VR laser pointer could click through multiple UIs instead of just the top-most one.



Automatically pulling game art for Virtual Desktop and Windows Mixed Reality (which have no default vertical grid art)

