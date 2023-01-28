 Skip to content

Desktop Portal update for 28 January 2023

Desktop Portal v1.2.8

Build 10426361 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello friends, Desktop Portal is back with another update! Also, to celebrate coming back to Steam, Desktop Portal is currently 40% off!

Build: v1.2.8-e

Added:

  • Library improvements, automatically finds images for games without vertical grid art
  • Autostart with SteamVR option
  • Updated window capture, will be a bit less performance intensive
  • Disable window capturing when you take your headset off
  • Optimized memory usage
  • Improved join discord button to auto-show discord in VR
  • Improved wording on admin task installer

Fixed:

  • Fixed that sometimes windows would lose focus and end up showing the wrong thing in VR
  • Fixed that the VR laser pointer could click through multiple UIs instead of just the top-most one.


Automatically pulling game art for Virtual Desktop and Windows Mixed Reality (which have no default vertical grid art)

