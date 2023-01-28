Custom Window skins

Hi!

Some players reported chromaphobia from the standard purple cyberpunk colors of the dialog windows in our game. We now added an option to the menu allowing you to change between several window styles to match your taste. They are based on FF series, Chrono Trigger, Earthbound, and Undertale.

We finally have grenades available as loot and at the main shop terminals.

We also now have special ammo for handguns, shotguns, and rifles that will trigger different vulnerabilities of the animals and robots:

Incendiary ammo;

Freezing ammo;

Electric ammo;

Aline updated several sprites of the game. The enanthiornitine birds, the raptor, and the Tupandactylus now look gorgeous!!!

She is also working very closely with me in the polishing phase. We are getting so close to 90% completion.

We expect to conclude the game before May!

If you are enjoying the experience so far, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Special:AllPages

Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/

Our Twitter: @_DinoHazard

Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

Really anxious to conclude Part 5 chapter next week. It is the most extensive chapter of the history. Part 6 will be shorter and SHOCKING!

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.