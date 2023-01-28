This patch includes both important bug fixes and gameplay improvements!

Important

-We've addressed a memory leak in the game that could make the game crash with a missing file error on rare occasions that the game hits the 4GB memory limit for 32bit applications on Windows. We've addressed this by patching the game to be aware of more than 4GB of memory.

-We've made some improvements to the launcher. You'll now see your Steam user name when signed in and we have improved launcher startup time. We have also fixed some startup issues that could occur under certain scenarios.

Gameplay Features

-There is now a Proximity sensor that will alert you when you are near planets, Galaxy Gates and importantly, the energy cores for the Cartographer quest, making it much easier to track them down.

-You will get Proximity Alerts when entering the space that warps to the Progenitor Graveyard, making it less frustrating accidently being warped there.

Bug Fixes and Other Improvements

-Fixed Progenitor dialogue at Pallas Base.

-Reduced volume for Sea background effect.

-Fixed Time & Space relics being inaccessible in the Undersea.

-Added Progenitor Dreadnaught to Local Map to make finding it easier than before.

-Added Proxima A and B to Local Map. They were missing before.

-Added Galaxy Gate to Local Map. It was missing before.

-Added an indicator of the Termi when viewing the Alpha Centauri Map, making it easier to identify where you are in the system.

-The Cartographer's Sphere Map will now show in green which Energy Spheres you have picked up, making it much easier to know which systems you have visited and collected a sphere from.

-Replaced vague 'Use the Keystone' quest with 'Go to the Progenitor Dreadnaught.'

-Added 'Critical Chance' to Tonic description.

-Fixed Center of the Galaxy cutscene graphic glitch and text speed.