Operation: Pinkeye update for 28 January 2023

Update notes for Patch 1.65

Build 10426172

Fixing some more stuff

  • Fixed collision glitches on bonus levels
  • Fixed door message inconsistency on level 1
  • Fixed easter egg on level 9
  • Fixed glitch where the sprint bar shows at the ending cutscenes

Changed files in this update

