REMOVING DEDICATED SERVER

So it has been a long time since I have visited the game, and it seems that there were some people who purchased the game, and weren't able to play the game because the servers were down. I have been really busy in life, and the game is always something I wanted to go back and fix, but I just was too lazy. I have changed the game to not use dedicated servers and instead use a P2P connection.

To host:

You will need to portforward your computer on your router to open port 7777. Then all you need to do is hit HOST.

To join:

Just hit the JOIN button and enter the host's public IPV4 address in the format xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx

Thanks to everyone who has enjoyed the game, hopefully this will allow people to continue find this game as a hidden gem? Maybe not a gem, but definitely hidden. Everyone have a great 2023, and I hope to be able to give some news to everyone soon.