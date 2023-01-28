Update 0.8.4520a

Changelog
Fixed regression bug that caused an error message to be displayed incorrectly when trying to install hardware while one or more scripts are running.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed regression bug that caused an error message to be displayed incorrectly when trying to install hardware while one or more scripts are running.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update