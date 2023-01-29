- During free play, a tooltip on how to open the tablet is displayed all the time
- In buy walls, floor or roof mode with the camera from above enabled, you can change floors with the PageUp and PageDown keys
- Temporarily disabled step simulation on the camera, the camera will not move up and down
- You can place rooms on grass, but they will still require a floor to function
- Lamps saves that they are on or off and will remain so after loading the game
- Dog should no longer stop behind a wall when the player interacts with the tub faster than the dog on leash can reach the player
- A notification appears if the player tries to assign a function to a key that is already assigned to another function
Thank you very much to everyone for suggestions and reporting bugs, thanks to you the game can be better and better :)
Changed files in this update