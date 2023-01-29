During free play, a tooltip on how to open the tablet is displayed all the time

In buy walls, floor or roof mode with the camera from above enabled, you can change floors with the PageUp and PageDown keys

Temporarily disabled step simulation on the camera, the camera will not move up and down

You can place rooms on grass, but they will still require a floor to function

Lamps saves that they are on or off and will remain so after loading the game

Dog should no longer stop behind a wall when the player interacts with the tub faster than the dog on leash can reach the player

A notification appears if the player tries to assign a function to a key that is already assigned to another function

Thank you very much to everyone for suggestions and reporting bugs, thanks to you the game can be better and better :)