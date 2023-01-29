 Skip to content

Pets Hotel: Prologue update for 29 January 2023

Update #3

Build 10426110

  • During free play, a tooltip on how to open the tablet is displayed all the time
  • In buy walls, floor or roof mode with the camera from above enabled, you can change floors with the PageUp and PageDown keys
  • Temporarily disabled step simulation on the camera, the camera will not move up and down
  • You can place rooms on grass, but they will still require a floor to function
  • Lamps saves that they are on or off and will remain so after loading the game
  • Dog should no longer stop behind a wall when the player interacts with the tub faster than the dog on leash can reach the player
  • A notification appears if the player tries to assign a function to a key that is already assigned to another function

Thank you very much to everyone for suggestions and reporting bugs, thanks to you the game can be better and better :)

