 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GunQuest update for 28 January 2023

Version 0.0.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10426027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed chests to only take a single hit before being destroyed.
Added link to discord on start screen.

Changed files in this update

GunQuest Content Depot 1944701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link