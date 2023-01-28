In this update:

Replacement board designer (first draft).

Mirroring and auto fill options in Voxel designer.

Reinstatement of background designer (for new board designer).

Various other changes/fixes.

The new board designer allows you to define which cells of a board can be used in a game and any bonuses or penalties for playing a tile on that cell.

The Voxel designer allows the creation of 3D boards with cells arranged at 90 degrees to one another, whereas the background designer allows the creation of 2D boards. These represent 2 ways to create content for the board designer.