 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Worshippers Of The Gain update for 28 January 2023

Update 22

Share · View all patches · Build 10425945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Howdy, Gainers!

Here's a small update. Apologies for the lack of content, I've been working on several other projects full-time. Some of these new projects will make their way to Steam eventually! :)

​What's new?

  • Added approximately 4,000 words of new content.
  • All of the "Coward" endings and "Good" endings now have variants for if the player or associated NPC is sufficiently heavy. These are designed as juicier variants for players who've fattened up themselves and their favourite NPCs before ending the game.
  • Fixed some miscellaneous typos
  • Fixed incorrect NPC displays during some of the endings.

Changed files in this update

WOTG Depot 1485012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link