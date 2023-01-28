Howdy, Gainers!
Here's a small update. Apologies for the lack of content, I've been working on several other projects full-time. Some of these new projects will make their way to Steam eventually! :)
What's new?
- Added approximately 4,000 words of new content.
- All of the "Coward" endings and "Good" endings now have variants for if the player or associated NPC is sufficiently heavy. These are designed as juicier variants for players who've fattened up themselves and their favourite NPCs before ending the game.
- Fixed some miscellaneous typos
- Fixed incorrect NPC displays during some of the endings.
Changed files in this update