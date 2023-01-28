 Skip to content

Aunewyth update for 28 January 2023

Community Feedback Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10425924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Wayfarers. This is just a small update to make sure the game has a proper end screen for the time being (Early Access). The game also starts (and restarts) a little faster now. Thank you for your feedback!

