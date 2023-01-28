 Skip to content

Bloody Hell update for 28 January 2023

Day 1 bug fixes

Build 10425894

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the bones couldn't be picked up anymore
  • Fixed an issue with the "secret final upgrade" breaking heaven's shops
  • Fixed Minecart sounds
  • Fixed an issue with one of the earlier doors
  • Fixed an issue with an invisible enemy in the last zone

