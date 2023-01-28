- Fixed an issue where the bones couldn't be picked up anymore
- Fixed an issue with the "secret final upgrade" breaking heaven's shops
- Fixed Minecart sounds
- Fixed an issue with one of the earlier doors
- Fixed an issue with an invisible enemy in the last zone
Bloody Hell update for 28 January 2023
Day 1 bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
