Version 0.0.8.3

Build 10425890 · Last edited 28 January 2023 – 19:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Changed old lady dialogue to be continuous.

Changed old lady dialogue to point the player in the right direction after the initial quest.

Changed barkeep dialogue to be continuous.

Added new reaction dialogue for the player.

The quest notification now pauses when the game is paused.

Added more room height to the tutorial level.

Removed tutorial level chest Easter egg, will return soon.

Added extra zoom to the camera.

Fixed camera snap at the start of larger levels.

Debugged camera code which contained several useless variables.

Mushroom enemy no longer spawns a corpse.

Reduced blood splatter for several enemies.