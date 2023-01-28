Weekly Update #8: Food & Morale

Share · View all patches · Build 10425865 · Last edited 28 January 2023 – 19:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

New build is here.

I could finally start working on the game proper. Not just bugfixes.

Implementing the things you've asked for!

Now is the fun part ːsteamhappyː

CHANGES

Disband Unit button

Converting overflowing Morale into Denari.

Medals depend on casualties now.

Deserters are shot shown clearly

shown clearly Bread cost on Quests depends on army size.

New bugfixes for old problems.

WHAT'S COMING NEXT WEEK

Steam achievements etc.

Nice animation for deserting troops.

The further I go, the clearer the vision of the final game,

That's nice!

Thanks for sticking around!

Arek