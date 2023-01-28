 Skip to content

Winter Falling update for 28 January 2023

Weekly Update #8: Food & Morale

Build 10425865

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
New build is here.
I could finally start working on the game proper. Not just bugfixes.
Implementing the things you've asked for!
Now is the fun part ːsteamhappyː

CHANGES

  • Disband Unit button
  • Converting overflowing Morale into Denari.
  • Medals depend on casualties now.
  • Deserters are shot shown clearly
  • Bread cost on Quests depends on army size.
  • New bugfixes for old problems.

WHAT'S COMING NEXT WEEK

  • Steam achievements etc.
  • Nice animation for deserting troops.

The further I go, the clearer the vision of the final game,
That's nice!

Thanks for sticking around!
Arek

Changed files in this update

Depot 1285061
Depot 1285062
Depot 1285063
