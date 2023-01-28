Weekly Update #8: Food & Morale

Hello everyone!
New build is here.
I could finally start working on the game proper. Not just bugfixes.
Implementing the things you've asked for!
Now is the fun part ːsteamhappyː
CHANGES
- Disband Unit button
- Converting overflowing Morale into Denari.
- Medals depend on casualties now.
- Deserters are
shotshown clearly
- Bread cost on Quests depends on army size.
- New bugfixes for old problems.
WHAT'S COMING NEXT WEEK
- Steam achievements etc.
- Nice animation for deserting troops.
The further I go, the clearer the vision of the final game,
That's nice!
Thanks for sticking around!
Arek
