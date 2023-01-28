Hello all,
Please note that the game has just received the following fixes and improvements:
Hotfix Update v1.1.4
- Improved shell dispersion: Lessens the chance to hit accidentaly other ships, which could cause frustration to players.
- Further penetration estimation improvements.
- Auto-Design fine tuning.
- Targeting fine tuning.
- Improved gun horizontal aiming, fixing cases where a gun was not able to fire while the target was within its line of sight.
- Special ironclad guns (found in Naval Academy missions) balanced to follow the latest penetration/aiming changes.
- Fixed Ammo UI indication not following actual changes in ammo selection of ship design.
- When Major Nations are dissolved their ships will properly disband. Previously the ships could remain in active service in other ports, bugging the campaign in various ways.
- Various other small fixes in UI and optimizations in the interface.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update