Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 28 January 2023

Hotfix Update v1.1.4

28 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,
Please note that the game has just received the following fixes and improvements:

  • Improved shell dispersion: Lessens the chance to hit accidentaly other ships, which could cause frustration to players.
  • Further penetration estimation improvements.
  • Auto-Design fine tuning.
  • Targeting fine tuning.
  • Improved gun horizontal aiming, fixing cases where a gun was not able to fire while the target was within its line of sight.
  • Special ironclad guns (found in Naval Academy missions) balanced to follow the latest penetration/aiming changes.
  • Fixed Ammo UI indication not following actual changes in ammo selection of ship design.
  • When Major Nations are dissolved their ships will properly disband. Previously the ships could remain in active service in other ports, bugging the campaign in various ways.
  • Various other small fixes in UI and optimizations in the interface.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

