Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 28 January 2023

Update Notes 28th of January

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Updated Vote Menu
  • Fixed mine instantly deaccelerating the player when attempting to plant
  • Fixed mine plant animation playing when planting in invalid spots, such as on moving objects
  • Fixed mine weapon getting deleted entirely if player was knocked back while planting
  • Fixed being able to phase through moving objects while planting mines
  • Fixed bot_add_2_per_team/bot_add_4_per_team failing due to autobalance

Demolition

  • Updated maps with 3 targets instead of 2 targets
  • Players receive explosive on spawn, boxes available to refill if necessary
  • Plant and defuse time is 30% faster
  • Planting or defusing an explosive now grants 300 points
  • Fixed missing respawn-time in Demolition
  • Fixed not being able to pickup explosives if player had 6 items in their loadout
  • Fixed demolition not awarding any points on win/lose
  • Fixed +use prompt appearing appearing for team on explosive crates which don't belong to them
  • Fixed being able to pickup multiple explosives from the crate
  • Fixed bots ignoring enemies while going to defend the bomb

[Client]

  • Fixed some 3d skybox particles were not rendering through telescopic sniper scope
  • Fixed depth blend particles were not rendering in telescopic sniper scope due to DRS

Demolition

  • Explosive crates will now pulsate in the dark
  • HUD marker above explosive crates is now right above the explosives and not high in the sky
  • Changed icon for explosive HUD marker
  • Added hint to press +use to plant/defuse when near explosive
  • Fixed HUD marker sometimes disappearing
  • Fixed red light/burning effect remaining on explosives after defusing/exploding
  • Update English localization with new text for mine planting, explosive hint and demolition scores

[Weapons]

  • Added weapon T223 Assault rifle to U.S. Army Assault class
  • Added weapon vz. 58 Assault rifle to Viet Cong Assault class

[Maps]

Khe Sanh Depot

  • Updated map with 3 targets
  • Added antenna and radio equipment permanently

Battle of Saigon

  • Updated map with 3 targets

NLF Outpost

  • Updated map with 3 targets

