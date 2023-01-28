Update Notes 28th of January

[Game]
- Updated Vote Menu
- Fixed mine instantly deaccelerating the player when attempting to plant
- Fixed mine plant animation playing when planting in invalid spots, such as on moving objects
- Fixed mine weapon getting deleted entirely if player was knocked back while planting
- Fixed being able to phase through moving objects while planting mines
- Fixed bot_add_2_per_team/bot_add_4_per_team failing due to autobalance
Demolition
- Updated maps with 3 targets instead of 2 targets
- Players receive explosive on spawn, boxes available to refill if necessary
- Plant and defuse time is 30% faster
- Planting or defusing an explosive now grants 300 points
- Fixed missing respawn-time in Demolition
- Fixed not being able to pickup explosives if player had 6 items in their loadout
- Fixed demolition not awarding any points on win/lose
- Fixed +use prompt appearing appearing for team on explosive crates which don't belong to them
- Fixed being able to pickup multiple explosives from the crate
- Fixed bots ignoring enemies while going to defend the bomb
[Client]
- Fixed some 3d skybox particles were not rendering through telescopic sniper scope
- Fixed depth blend particles were not rendering in telescopic sniper scope due to DRS
Demolition
- Explosive crates will now pulsate in the dark
- HUD marker above explosive crates is now right above the explosives and not high in the sky
- Changed icon for explosive HUD marker
- Added hint to press +use to plant/defuse when near explosive
- Fixed HUD marker sometimes disappearing
- Fixed red light/burning effect remaining on explosives after defusing/exploding
- Update English localization with new text for mine planting, explosive hint and demolition scores
[Weapons]
- Added weapon T223 Assault rifle to U.S. Army Assault class
- Added weapon vz. 58 Assault rifle to Viet Cong Assault class
[Maps]
Khe Sanh Depot
- Updated map with 3 targets
- Added antenna and radio equipment permanently
Battle of Saigon
- Updated map with 3 targets
NLF Outpost
- Updated map with 3 targets
