Inventory slot reduction

Hey there girly and guys.

I am struggling hard with a bug on dedicated servers and I tried a lot of stuff but nothing helped, except of one solution. The bottleneck here is the amount of slots a player has. The information that is send from the server to the client is too big to handle.

So I had to reduce the amount of slots the player has.

But no worries I am working on a solution to give you back the space you had. I can seperate information so I will add a backpack that has 12 slots.

Yes 12 slots. That means instead of 36 slots your character will have only 24 slots.

Items that were in that slots could be deleted when you load a savegame. If not, make sure you store the last 2 rows of your inventory somewhere else and kill your char to prevent future bugs.

Again, I am sorry for this reduction but it was the only way.

Have a nice weekend