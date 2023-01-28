some nice little changes

Gameplay
-Satellites will now always perform actions in left-to-right order, instead of the order in which the satellites were created.
-There should no longer be a chance of being forced into a high threat level at the beginning of a cluster
-Reduced the variance in what a high-threat combat can look like in the 1st cluster.
UI
-Added a preview of a satellite's spawn location when you are about to create a satellite using a card.
-On the starmap, you can now see which stars are 'connected' by hovering the mouse over them. (1 known issue: It doesn't always show all connections, this will likely be fixed in the next patch)
-Travelling to a cluster/star now takes 1 less click. The info box shows up on hover.
-Some changes have been made to the color of card borders
