5 new islands with caves. The ore has been removed from the surfaces of the islands and is only found in caves. Create pickaxes, torches and weapons to mine ore, be careful the caves are fraught with danger, they claimed the lives of many careless travelers.

Now the game has 10 islands and a completely new system for generating them. The old system was extremely unsuccessful, all the islands spawned around you at the same distance, and as soon as you sailed out of the island spawn circle they reappeared around you, very often you could sail away from one island and sail to the same one, which is very unpleasant and boring . Now the islands appear randomly in the direction you are sailing and now you will not end up on the same island twice in a row.

New peaceful animals are also available in the peaceful game mode, they will only try to run away from you and will not harm you. Animals and fish can now be harvested for meat.

LIST OF CHANGES.

Added: 5 islands with caves

Added: Peaceful animals

Added: Animals can rest or sleep

Added: Meat can be harvested from animals and fish

Added: Crates with ore and stones

Added: 2 kinds of lions

Added: 3 types of lizards

Added: 2 turtles

Added: Varan

Added: Cave spider

Changed: Fish texture

Changed: New ore texture in caves

Changed: Changed color and improved quality of rock textures

Changed: Removed wolves

Changed: NavMesh quality improved. Animals will move better

Changed: Animal restart disabled

Changed: Pickaxes mine less ore per hit

Changed: Increased the amount of ore stones in caves

Changed: Reduced amount of ore per stone

Changed: Removed all ore from island surfaces

Changed: Bandages stop bleeding more

Changed: Increased the number of bandages in the slot from 5 to 10

Changed: Mushrooms and berries give more health

Changed: Island generation system

Changed: Increased range and rendering quality of islands

Changed: If you have 1 foundation, it cannot be destroyed

Fixed: Animals no longer teleport

Fixed: Bones broke in animals after a long game after death

Fixed: Animals don't walk through buildings built by the player

Fixed: Damage to one animal causes another animal to react. Because of this, it was difficult to repel the attack.

Fixed: After an attack, the animal takes longer to recover and attacks more slowly. So the chance to dodge is now higher.

Fixed: Sometimes when trying to damage an animal, it didn't stop, but immediately attacked.

Fixed: The second player's animals did not rotate relative to the ground.

Fixed: Sometimes when loading a save, the interface disappeared, the screen was green.

Fixed: The mallet offered to raise the foundation, after which the player was disconnected from the server.

Fixed: Some furniture was not destroyed.