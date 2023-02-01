In this update:
5 new islands with caves. The ore has been removed from the surfaces of the islands and is only found in caves. Create pickaxes, torches and weapons to mine ore, be careful the caves are fraught with danger, they claimed the lives of many careless travelers.
Now the game has 10 islands and a completely new system for generating them. The old system was extremely unsuccessful, all the islands spawned around you at the same distance, and as soon as you sailed out of the island spawn circle they reappeared around you, very often you could sail away from one island and sail to the same one, which is very unpleasant and boring . Now the islands appear randomly in the direction you are sailing and now you will not end up on the same island twice in a row.
New peaceful animals are also available in the peaceful game mode, they will only try to run away from you and will not harm you. Animals and fish can now be harvested for meat.
LIST OF CHANGES.
Added: 5 islands with caves
Added: Peaceful animals
Added: Animals can rest or sleep
Added: Meat can be harvested from animals and fish
Added: Crates with ore and stones
Added: 2 kinds of lions
Added: 3 types of lizards
Added: 2 turtles
Added: Varan
Added: Cave spider
Changed: Fish texture
Changed: New ore texture in caves
Changed: Changed color and improved quality of rock textures
Changed: Removed wolves
Changed: NavMesh quality improved. Animals will move better
Changed: Animal restart disabled
Changed: Pickaxes mine less ore per hit
Changed: Increased the amount of ore stones in caves
Changed: Reduced amount of ore per stone
Changed: Removed all ore from island surfaces
Changed: Bandages stop bleeding more
Changed: Increased the number of bandages in the slot from 5 to 10
Changed: Mushrooms and berries give more health
Changed: Island generation system
Changed: Increased range and rendering quality of islands
Changed: If you have 1 foundation, it cannot be destroyed
Fixed: Animals no longer teleport
Fixed: Bones broke in animals after a long game after death
Fixed: Animals don't walk through buildings built by the player
Fixed: Damage to one animal causes another animal to react. Because of this, it was difficult to repel the attack.
Fixed: After an attack, the animal takes longer to recover and attacks more slowly. So the chance to dodge is now higher.
Fixed: Sometimes when trying to damage an animal, it didn't stop, but immediately attacked.
Fixed: The second player's animals did not rotate relative to the ground.
Fixed: Sometimes when loading a save, the interface disappeared, the screen was green.
Fixed: The mallet offered to raise the foundation, after which the player was disconnected from the server.
Fixed: Some furniture was not destroyed.
Changed files in this update