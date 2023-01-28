 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 28 January 2023

v00.01.37

Build 10425585

Features:

  • Movement now W,A,S,D plus Arrow Keys
  • When harvesting rock, there is now a slight visual feedback
  • Queued Workshop Orders can now be moved up/down (priority) and can be duplicated
  • Added Button to center view on a zone
  • Added Button the remove a zone from its window
  • Digging & Cancel Order now have alternative selection Mode (hold Alt) to select up or down block
  • New Game Setting for modifying Mouse Sensibility for Rotation/Tilting

Bugfixes:

  • Windows are now limited to screenspace and cannot end up outside left or top
  • Share Button in editors are working again
  • fixed several typos in the tutorial
  • Unassigned View Levels (Strg + [1-9]) will no longer trigger on 1-9 when unassigned
  • Workshop Windows now display with an icon if prerequisites are met
  • changed tooltip for Zone Priority
  • imprecision in list & trees for selecting items
  • Items now reset their orientation when carried or stockpiled
  • game no longer crashes when deleting a zone while its window was open
  • Cancel Orders had wrong label in the Info Window about KeyBindings

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-37.26/

