Features:
- Movement now W,A,S,D plus Arrow Keys
- When harvesting rock, there is now a slight visual feedback
- Queued Workshop Orders can now be moved up/down (priority) and can be duplicated
- Added Button to center view on a zone
- Added Button the remove a zone from its window
- Digging & Cancel Order now have alternative selection Mode (hold Alt) to select up or down block
- New Game Setting for modifying Mouse Sensibility for Rotation/Tilting
Bugfixes:
- Windows are now limited to screenspace and cannot end up outside left or top
- Share Button in editors are working again
- fixed several typos in the tutorial
- Unassigned View Levels (Strg + [1-9]) will no longer trigger on 1-9 when unassigned
- Workshop Windows now display with an icon if prerequisites are met
- changed tooltip for Zone Priority
- imprecision in list & trees for selecting items
- Items now reset their orientation when carried or stockpiled
- game no longer crashes when deleting a zone while its window was open
- Cancel Orders had wrong label in the Info Window about KeyBindings
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-37.26/
Changed files in this update