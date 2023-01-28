[1.0.16] Bug Fixes and Stability

PATCH NOTES
[1.0.16]
This patch fixes a variety of small bugs and issues that have cropped up over the last few patches, mostly relating to the new camera system, but plenty other general ones as well. Many of the bugs were so small I did not list them, but regardless, full patch notes are available below:
- Improve introduction sequence
- Improve ending sequence
- Fix pause menu not functioning correctly when event controller is present
- Fix landing effect sometimes not registering
- Fix rare crash relating to sun light
- Add more framerates to preset framerate lock steps
- Various other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update