 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GUNWATCH update for 28 January 2023

UPDATE 1.0.1 - Multiplayer Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10425531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed in 1.0.1:

  • Multiplayer Browser
  • Online PVP Lobby-System
  • UI in Main Screen

See you in the combat zone! ːsteammockingː
GameDevAL

Changed files in this update

Depot 2280221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link