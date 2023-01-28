● Fixed a bug where the Cosmetic reward appeared locked while the appropriate task amount was completed
● More fixes to the Holiday tasks
● A few other bug fixes
Tap Ninja update for 28 January 2023
Tap Ninja v4.1.5 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
