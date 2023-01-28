 Skip to content

Artifact update for 28 January 2023

0.75.1 - Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10425518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue that could cause Madison not to appear the majority of the time
Fixed minor formatting issue with student center navigation
Fixed minor formatting issue with the sidebar
Fixed minor formatting issue with some Madison dialogues
-Removed rogue code from downstairs hallway

