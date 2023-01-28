Hi All!

This update adds the Druid's Market and three early quests to the game. Every March, the druids hold a fair where you can buy tamed, grown species. If the player completes the quests, they will also gain access to a higher variety of goods. I added enhanced versions of some weaker species to make them more valuable. A couple of new organs, food supplements, a new spell, and magic staff also come with this update.

Six new subspecies bred by druids, with new or enhanced abilities:

Horrid Worm

Killer's Revival - Replenish health points to the maximum, if a melee attack results in a kill.

Greater Life Steal - Regain more health points after every successful attack

Green Ant Raider

Fearless Aura - Encourage monsters on all adjacent hex

Dread Wolf

Greater Pack Attack - Simultaneous attack of multiple monsters. No 50% damage penalty.

Battle Rat

Flawless Defense - Dodge every melee attack for a turn. Costs double energy, and cooldown period.

Dire Varanus

Greater Energy Steal - Drain more energy from the enemy after a successful attack

Ghyllow Beast

Total Spininess - Severely damage attacking monsters. 100 Spiny Skin is required.

New food supplements:

Bone Stone increases the bite strength of juvenile creatures.

Downy Leaf decreases the size but increases the agility of juvenile creatures.

Bloom Root increases the lifespan of juvenile creatures.

Mud Worm increases the resilience of juvenile creatures, making them less vulnerable to abomination.

New organs:

Nerve Bladder provides additional skill points.

Segmented Bowel provides a bonus affecting plant food ratio.

Spawning Cells provides a bonus affecting the litter size.

Invoke Wraith spell

Increases bite strength, and critical chance, and decreases fear in combat.

Staff of Fear

This magic staff causes fear instead of inflicting damage.

Bug fixed: