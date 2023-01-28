Hi All!
This update adds the Druid's Market and three early quests to the game. Every March, the druids hold a fair where you can buy tamed, grown species. If the player completes the quests, they will also gain access to a higher variety of goods. I added enhanced versions of some weaker species to make them more valuable. A couple of new organs, food supplements, a new spell, and magic staff also come with this update.
Six new subspecies bred by druids, with new or enhanced abilities:
Horrid Worm
- Killer's Revival - Replenish health points to the maximum, if a melee attack results in a kill.
- Greater Life Steal - Regain more health points after every successful attack
Green Ant Raider
- Fearless Aura - Encourage monsters on all adjacent hex
Dread Wolf
- Greater Pack Attack - Simultaneous attack of multiple monsters. No 50% damage penalty.
Battle Rat
- Flawless Defense - Dodge every melee attack for a turn. Costs double energy, and cooldown period.
Dire Varanus
- Greater Energy Steal - Drain more energy from the enemy after a successful attack
Ghyllow Beast
- Total Spininess - Severely damage attacking monsters. 100 Spiny Skin is required.
New food supplements:
- Bone Stone increases the bite strength of juvenile creatures.
- Downy Leaf decreases the size but increases the agility of juvenile creatures.
- Bloom Root increases the lifespan of juvenile creatures.
- Mud Worm increases the resilience of juvenile creatures, making them less vulnerable to abomination.
New organs:
- Nerve Bladder provides additional skill points.
- Segmented Bowel provides a bonus affecting plant food ratio.
- Spawning Cells provides a bonus affecting the litter size.
Invoke Wraith spell
Increases bite strength, and critical chance, and decreases fear in combat.
Staff of Fear
This magic staff causes fear instead of inflicting damage.
Bug fixed:
- The class bonus of Blood Potion is not transferred to the transfusable blood.
- Runestones don't decrease the weakness of fire, frost, or shock.
- Combat potions are consumed in auto-combat mode, even if their use is not allowed for that fight.
- Hit chances of ranged attacks are not corrected with the possibility of dodging arrows when the target has the "Dodge arrow" ability.
- Weight data disappear from the item pop-up info.
- Enemy characters can step on the exit hex, causing the game to freeze.
- Friendly characters do not use exit hex for fleeing.
- The attack of opportunity was not triggered on every relevant occasion.
