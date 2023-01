Share · View all patches · Build 10425492 · Last edited 28 January 2023 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Today I give you the Fallotaspis, along with various bugfixes and improvements.

Fallotaspis is a large Trilobite with a unique ability to block oncoming damage as well as deliver return damage to its attacker! Like all Trilobites in-game, they will eat anything, and possess strong armour to defend against enemies.

In addition, all Trilobites with spikes now deal return damage to their attackers.

Enjoy the update everyone!