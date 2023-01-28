 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touch the Color update for 28 January 2023

Touch the Color Update - January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10425485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today I release the first update for Touch the Color since launch. Hope you appreciate the game! And gg to Izadora who lead the leaderboard for the moment.

What new in the update? Here the list!

  • Touch the Color now support Razer Chroma for all devices (mouse, keyboard, mice, etc...)!
  • I added support for several languages: French, Russian, Spanish and Japanese. You can change it in the Steam settings of the game.
  • The Paug theme, available for 100 stars in the customize menu, now play the main music of the game when selected! Like for Sea of Dreams.

Thanks again to all the players. The adventure of independent game developer is difficult, if you have time, do not hesitate to put a review to the game, it helps me a lot!
Dezeiraud.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link