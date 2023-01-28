Touch the Color Update - January 2023

Hello everyone! Today I release the first update for Touch the Color since launch. Hope you appreciate the game! And gg to Izadora who lead the leaderboard for the moment.

What new in the update? Here the list!

Touch the Color now support Razer Chroma for all devices (mouse, keyboard, mice, etc...)!

I added support for several languages: French, Russian, Spanish and Japanese. You can change it in the Steam settings of the game.

The Paug theme, available for 100 stars in the customize menu, now play the main music of the game when selected! Like for Sea of Dreams.

Thanks again to all the players. The adventure of independent game developer is difficult, if you have time, do not hesitate to put a review to the game, it helps me a lot!

Dezeiraud.