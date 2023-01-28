Patch Update for Version 0.9.012123

This weekends update focuses on fixing a number of key issues and bugs in the campaign missions of Act 1. There are additional WARMAP changes coming but the next update for Frontiers Reach will not be until March 1st.

The March 1st update will be the release update. At that point everything should be polished up and ready with the entire 1st act playable through up to unlocking the WARMAP. That update will also see a number of architectural changes on the back end to help organize data and clean things up. I will also be looking to lock down when certain things are available. Meaning some fighters and weapons will not be made available until certain story based milestone have been reached.

In addition to the update this weekend I have something else to share.

One of the games composers has created a song which is now in the game as a part of this update. This song is available to listen on his YouTube but I have also linked here for you to view.