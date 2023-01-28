Planet S Version 0.4.0 - Military Update

Hey everyone!

Its finally time for the Military Update! With this update we are finally adding in the last big missing gameplay system! There is a whole lot to cover so lets go:

NEW Combat:

Spaceship combat:

Spaceships can now attack other spaceships if both factions are at war with each other

Attack by right clicking on a spaceship with a spaceship that can attack

Spaceships will automatically attack nearby enemies when in range

Spaceships will only automatically follow their target when the user explicity requested the attack

Spaceships loose all their items when destroyed

Colony combat:

Spaceships can attack buildings

Defensive buildings will automatically attack the strongest target within range

Defensive buildings will form a garrison when close to each other (red area indicator)

A colony will switch into a war state as soon as one building got destroyed

The owner of a colony cannot build / move / destroy or upgrade any buildings on that planet while the colony is in a war state

A colony will switch back into its normal state if no spaceship has attacked a building for the last 30 seconds

Buildings that get destroyed will become a ruin and can be repaired if the colony is no longer in the war state

To conquer a planet, a player has to destroy all garrisons on that planet

A garrison gets destroyed if 60% or more of the defensive buildings of that garrison get destroyed

The colony will be taken over by the player that destroyed the most garrisons

After a takeover of a colony all of its buildings will become a ruin aside of the spaceport which will automatically be repaired

All items of a colony will be destroyed after a takeover

Spaceships:

NEW Fighter



Early / first battleship you are able to build

Requires Tier 2 citizens to be unlocked

First battleship that can attack buildings!

Three turrets that shoot projectiles

NEW Falcon



Mid game battleship

Requires Tier 3 citizens to be unlocked

Very powerful siege spaceship

Slower but more tanky

Up to six turrets that shoot projectiles (depending on its orientation towards the target)

NEW Protector



Science specific battleship

Requires technology to be unlocked

Can be upgraded with a shield projector (technology) that adds shield points to surrounding spaceships

Up to two turrets that shoot lasers (depending on its orientation towards the target)

NEW Interceptor



Military specific battleship

Requires technology to be unlocked

Can be upgraded to be extremly fast

Cheap but very vulnerable

Up to four turrets that shoot projectiles (depending on its orientation towards the target)

NEW Spaceships now have a health, damge per second and shield stat (shield only when "Shield technology" is unlocked)

Spaceships now have a health, damge per second and shield stat (shield only when "Shield technology" is unlocked)

You can escort one of your spaceships by right clicking it while having at least one other spaceship selected. The other spaceship will then follow the spaceship that is to be escorted and attack enemies within its range

You can now create spaceship groups by holding Ctrl + "Number" while having one or more spaceships selected. You can then reselect these spaceships by clicking on the group button or by hiting that number on your keyboard.

The game will now display a circular health and shield bar arround spaceship if they are damaged

Spaceship can regenerate health while within range of a shipyard. Shield points regenerate automatically after when out of combat

The Explorer spaceship can now shoot with up to two turrets but it can only attack other spaceships no buildings!

Spaceships will now try to keep some spacing between each other while standing still

Items and buildings:

NEW Added "Guns" and "Lasers" as new items for military buildings and ships

Added "Guns" and "Lasers" as new items for military buildings and ships

Gun factory: Produces Guns and consumes Iron ingots

Laser factory: Produces laers and consumes Hardended glass and Electronics

NEW Added four new defensive buildings:

Orbital flak: Unlocked with Tier 2 and functions as a solid first building to defend your colony.

Defense laser: Unlocked with Researchers and is exclusive to the science faction. It shoot a laser that builds up more damage over time while attacking.

Railgun: Unlocked via research and is exclusive to the military faction. It has a low attack speed but a very high damage per projectile.

Shield projector: Unlocked via research and is exclusive to the science faction. It can not attack but it projects additional shield points to buildings within range

NEW Added a new building called "Transfer dock" which functions as a spaceport but without any defense turrets. This building will replace all Spaceport except one on each planet

Added a new building called "Transfer dock" which functions as a spaceport but without any defense turrets. This building will replace all Spaceport except one on each planet

Added building, move and destroy sounds for buildings and spaceships

You can no longer build new Spaceports from the building menu

Diplomacy:

You can now declare war on other factions

You can now offer your or demand colonies of other factions

Military buildings and spaceships have a military score assigned to them. Every faction will now display a total military score and an economy score in the diplomacy menu

If a player declares war on another player that you are in an alliance with you will also automatically join that war

Added a game option for a start peace treaty with different options for its length (30 minutes+)

Balancing:

~ The technology "Vegetable rations" from the military research tree will now only affect military residents

~ Explorer:

Speed: 170 -> 90

Upkeep: 40 -> 50

Construction const: Credits 750 -> 1500, Steel 25 -> 20, Guns 0 -> 5

~ Small cargo spaceship:

Speed: 150-> 75

Quality of life:

Added a planet pole marker for orientation purposes. It will be visible while rotating around the planet

The spaceship UI will now display an icon of the spaceship type next to the name

Added an info icon above residences while using the upgrade tool that shows up when you are able to upgrade that building

~ Tweaked the behavior of faction ring markers around spaceships. They will now individually be visable based on distance from the camera

~ The credits count when creating a diplomatic proposal with a demand for credits will be marked as red if the other player does not have enough money

~ The upgrade button for buildings will now always be visible and its tooltip now displays what you are missing (including the happyness and missing residents)

Bug fixes:

Fixed a rare and random engine level crash

Fixed a crash that could occured when there are other types of files in the saves folder

Fixed a lobby related crash

Fixed a bug that caused buildings to be marked as in shadow while not being in shadow (lights were on)

Fixed a desync that could happen when moving a building onto itself with the same rotation

Fixed an issue that caused savegames to not stack correctly in the savegame menu (Only works for newer savegames)

Fixed an issue that caused unlock conditions for technologies to not triggerd correctly

Fixed an issue that caused energy levels to go into a positive/negative loop

Fixed a missing translation issue in the diplomacy menu

We have been working really hard to create this update and we are super excited to share it with all of you and to hear your feedback, suggestions and ideas especially related to balancing and the new combat mechanics!

Enjoy!

TeamJA