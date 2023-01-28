Update 1.1.5.0

Hello hunters, it's time for an update! In this update, we have touched on several important topics that will help us for future updates.

Some users experienced problems with the old network solution in our game, we completely replaced the network solution in the project. The new solution should be faster and more stable than the previous one. If you have any problems, you can write to us by email or contact us on the server in discord. We will try to solve your problem.

We have reviewed the single gameplay of the game, and slightly simplified the game for those who play alone. These fixes are not final and they may change over time.

Decrease in sanity reduced by 20%

The decrease in sanity from the ghost of Amanojaku has been reduced by 20%

Insurance increased by 25%

Hunting duration reduced by 20%

The interval between hunts increased by 20%

Hunting chance reduced by 20%

Recovery of sanity from pills increased by 30%

Restoration of sanity from the incense urn is reduced by 40%

You always need to find only one fuse on the difficulty of "Experienced" or "Madman"

The very first map in the game now has a new look! The house on Mystic Street has been redesigned.

Lobby

The old lobby was too big. We decided to reduce it and slightly improve it. And also to open the doors of the bunker (but don't available to buy it (it is still in development)).

New model of laser projector

The laser projector has received a new model! Now it can be put on a tripod, the appearance of the laser grid has also been changed.

Other changes

Reduced RAM load

Reduced load on the first loading of the game

Reduced CPU load

Reduced load on the photo system

The next update will be the biggest update of Ghost Exile (by content), we will replace the ghost AI, add unique behavior to ghosts, replace ghost models, unique ghost abilities, more than 15 new ghost events (as well as update the old ones) and much more. Stay with us, we will try to surprise you. In the near future we will make a vote in the discord, on the topic of how we will release this update, because we understand that it will be quite a long time, do not miss the vote! Join our official discord community to take part in the voting!