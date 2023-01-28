 Skip to content

Victim update for 28 January 2023

January 28th 2023 | Patch 02

January 28th 2023 | Patch 02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved Beginning Scene Aesthetic

-Added a useful check point to the Depths Pit

-Added to the Depths areas level design and aesthetic design

