January 28th 2023 | Patch 02

-Improved Beginning Scene Aesthetic
-Added a useful check point to the Depths Pit
-Added to the Depths areas level design and aesthetic design
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Improved Beginning Scene Aesthetic
-Added a useful check point to the Depths Pit
-Added to the Depths areas level design and aesthetic design
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update