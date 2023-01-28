 Skip to content

Caveman Stories update for 28 January 2023

Path v1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10425343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes some small bug fixes and improvements, including:

  • Fix: Crash after loading the Game
  • Better performance during the gameplay

