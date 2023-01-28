 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 28 January 2023

Minor update for the Front Lines Beta

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Corrected the hardpoint locations on the AH-1Z

  2. Added a 5 degree angle to the hardpoints on the AH-1Z which is what it looks like on the real thing. This also inclines the launch angle of missiles and rockets so that the gunners head is no longer in the way!

  3. Centred the gunners seat in the AH-1Z

  4. Added a Map Toggle button so that you can toggle the height map displayed on the Threat Display MFD screen helping to declutter it.

  5. Fixed the wide screen versions of the Loading Screen and Debriefing Screens to prevent unwanted artefacts being visible.

Unless there are any other major issues then I shall be pushing this version of the game out to the live build in the next day or two. ːsteamhappyː

