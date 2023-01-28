 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 28 January 2023

Update: Arena Design

28 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New maps Arena
  • Improve visual Tier 1 of classes
  • Fix sounds of spells

