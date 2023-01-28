 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lootun update for 28 January 2023

Lootun 0.7.2 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10425253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.7.2 Changelog 28.01.23

General:

  • Introduced a new "Character Tactics" panel that can be used to set Auto Cast conditions for your Offensive and Defensive Cooldowns. The Characters Tactics panel is unlocked by the Barracks Upgrade.
  • The Damage Meter now displays the total damage dealt by each Character with the option to view each Characters damage breakdown.
  • The Damage Meter now displays DoT damage dealt by Skills separately from the Hit Damage.

Quality of Life:

  • Items set to "Always Auto Scrap Item" in the Glossary now have a different border colour.
  • Added the ability to toggle the "Always Auto Scrap Item" setting for an entire category of Items in the Glossary Menu.
  • Added a new Advanced Setting to enable / disable the Scrap Menu automatically opening when using the Right Click -> Scrap options.

Balance:

  • Offensive and Defensive Cooldowns are no longer affected by Monster Taunts.
  • Occult Gloves now grant +30% Critical Damage (Was +25%).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where some Assassin passives were still active after unlearning the Assassin Ascendancy.
  • Fixed a bug where Slaying Bosses in Bounties would not grant Achievement Progress.
  • Fixed a bug where the Vanish – Darkness buff would sometimes show with the wrong stack size.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Max Attribute Ranks" cost was not being calculated correctly in some situations.
  • Fixed a bug where Focus stacks were not saving correctly.
  • The Item Tooltip display on the Blacksmith menu now correctly updates when using "Max Attribute Ranks" or "Max Sockets".
  • Fixed a bug where the "Auto Socket Equipment" was not correctly updating when selecting a new Character.
  • Fixed a bug where Gems could only be equipped into the first Gem Slot while in the Blacksmith Menu.
  • Fixed a bug where Overkill damage was not being calculated correctly for the Damage Meter.
  • Fixed a bug where the Glossary setting "Always Auto Scrap Item" was available without the Scrapper being unlocked.
  • Miscellaneous text fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link