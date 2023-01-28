Lootun 0.7.2 Update Notes

0.7.2 Changelog 28.01.23
General:
- Introduced a new "Character Tactics" panel that can be used to set Auto Cast conditions for your Offensive and Defensive Cooldowns. The Characters Tactics panel is unlocked by the Barracks Upgrade.
- The Damage Meter now displays the total damage dealt by each Character with the option to view each Characters damage breakdown.
- The Damage Meter now displays DoT damage dealt by Skills separately from the Hit Damage.
Quality of Life:
- Items set to "Always Auto Scrap Item" in the Glossary now have a different border colour.
- Added the ability to toggle the "Always Auto Scrap Item" setting for an entire category of Items in the Glossary Menu.
- Added a new Advanced Setting to enable / disable the Scrap Menu automatically opening when using the Right Click -> Scrap options.
Balance:
- Offensive and Defensive Cooldowns are no longer affected by Monster Taunts.
- Occult Gloves now grant +30% Critical Damage (Was +25%).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where some Assassin passives were still active after unlearning the Assassin Ascendancy.
- Fixed a bug where Slaying Bosses in Bounties would not grant Achievement Progress.
- Fixed a bug where the Vanish – Darkness buff would sometimes show with the wrong stack size.
- Fixed a bug where the "Max Attribute Ranks" cost was not being calculated correctly in some situations.
- Fixed a bug where Focus stacks were not saving correctly.
- The Item Tooltip display on the Blacksmith menu now correctly updates when using "Max Attribute Ranks" or "Max Sockets".
- Fixed a bug where the "Auto Socket Equipment" was not correctly updating when selecting a new Character.
- Fixed a bug where Gems could only be equipped into the first Gem Slot while in the Blacksmith Menu.
- Fixed a bug where Overkill damage was not being calculated correctly for the Damage Meter.
- Fixed a bug where the Glossary setting "Always Auto Scrap Item" was available without the Scrapper being unlocked.
- Miscellaneous text fixes.
