Optimizations and interface

Hello folks,

I do hope you like these posts! I intend to write one post a week to update you on the progress of City Game Studio!

Last week I worked hard to optimize City Game Studio, fix bugs and enhance the interface!

Optimization

Buying, selling or even changing studios used to take up to a few seconds, and sometimes even crash the game. I took a look at the studio loading algorithm, and it should take one or two seconds to load the biggest studios, and almost instantaneously to load medium and small studios. When switching between two studios, no studio is displayed, which makes it go faster.

Additional optimizations include the use of ResourcePreloader. A node that I didn't know existed until recently and that is incredibly useful because it allows you to keep previously loaded game scenes rather than loading them into memory each time you use them. Very practical, mainly because it improves the stability of the game on OSX.

Interface

Again there are some changes. New tooltips have appeared. With much more meaningful statements. In fact the interface has been revised to help new players to better understand City Game Studio.

In addition to that, there is a slight redesign of the themes, well, how they are displayed. Instead of showing the first and the last theme, the panel will show the 3 most popular themes.

In fact there are many other changes, and you can already taste them if you switch to the unstable branch of Steam. In the meantime I haven't implemented everything yet, I still have to make a panel for the annual results of your company.

What is sure, is that I am still going to add a lot of features, and still rework a lot of things!

For those who are wondering, the 1.11.0 update should be released on the anniversary of City Game Studio, that is February 21, 2023. It will be 4 years since the game is available on Steam.

On that note, have a good weekend

Xavier aka Binogure