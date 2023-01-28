 Skip to content

Victim update for 28 January 2023

January 28th 2023 Patch 01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Aesthetic Additions

-A few Design improvements

-Audio Trigger Fixes

-Added a couple useful exit options

-Specific cutscene improvement

