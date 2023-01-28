January 28th 2023 Patch 01

-Aesthetic Additions
-A few Design improvements
-Audio Trigger Fixes
-Added a couple useful exit options
-Specific cutscene improvement
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Aesthetic Additions
-A few Design improvements
-Audio Trigger Fixes
-Added a couple useful exit options
-Specific cutscene improvement
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update