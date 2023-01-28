New Weapon: Light wand with new skill "Light pulse".

New Weapon: Light dagger with new skill "Flash bomb".

New Weapon: Ice dagger with new skill "Icy Daggers".

New Skill: Poison dagger has the new skill "Poison Mine". Poison sword now has "Poison Backstep" skill.

New Blessing: Stronger Light Struck.

New Art: Rogue Armor Set art.

New Art: New skull gorilla helmet art.

Balance: Frost wand skill freeze reduced from 10% to 8%.

Balance: Frog Leap blessing, jump height slightly increased.

Balance: "Poison Backstep" skill initial explosion damage increased from 12-14 to 18-19.

Balance: When using Wind Grinder skill, player is pushed back slightly after finishing the skill.

Balance: All wand attack stamina cost reduced from 40 to 35.

Bug Fix: Apply status effectiveness now reduced all damage instead of just physical

Bug Fix: Fixed a crash that happened when save and quit through pause menu, if projectiles that die on destroy are alive during the pause

Improvement: Main Menu background visuals slightly improved.

Improvement: Earth sword skill now has a smoke effect when used.

Improvement: Earth sword skill re-named to "fragment cannon".

Improvement: Knight female trousers visuals improved.

Improvement: Certain helmets will be layered correctly in relation to right arm now.

Improvement: Improved wording on "Apply Status Effectiveness" blessing.

Other: Updated credits.