 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 28 January 2023

Patch 34

Share · View all patches · Build 10425145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Weapon: Light wand with new skill "Light pulse".
New Weapon: Light dagger with new skill "Flash bomb".
New Weapon: Ice dagger with new skill "Icy Daggers".
New Skill: Poison dagger has the new skill "Poison Mine". Poison sword now has "Poison Backstep" skill.
New Blessing: Stronger Light Struck.
New Art: Rogue Armor Set art.
New Art: New skull gorilla helmet art.
Balance: Frost wand skill freeze reduced from 10% to 8%.
Balance: Frog Leap blessing, jump height slightly increased.
Balance: "Poison Backstep" skill initial explosion damage increased from 12-14 to 18-19.
Balance: When using Wind Grinder skill, player is pushed back slightly after finishing the skill.
Balance: All wand attack stamina cost reduced from 40 to 35.
Bug Fix: Apply status effectiveness now reduced all damage instead of just physical
Bug Fix: Fixed a crash that happened when save and quit through pause menu, if projectiles that die on destroy are alive during the pause
Improvement: Main Menu background visuals slightly improved.
Improvement: Earth sword skill now has a smoke effect when used.
Improvement: Earth sword skill re-named to "fragment cannon".
Improvement: Knight female trousers visuals improved.
Improvement: Certain helmets will be layered correctly in relation to right arm now.
Improvement: Improved wording on "Apply Status Effectiveness" blessing.
Other: Updated credits.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link