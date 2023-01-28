 Skip to content

GROUND BRANCH update for 28 January 2023

Patch #12 — V1033 Community Test

Patch #12 — V1033 Community Test

Build 10425137

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch #12 is live for the Community Test branch!

This is a quick set of fixes for a few game breaking issues (with a couple content things thrown in).

Patch Notes

  • Added door handles to City doors
  • Replaced old STANAG mag with newer model
  • removed erroneous dump pouch from the BattleBelt_TF.kit file.
  • This should fix kit saving issues
  • Fixed reticle disappearing issue with AK105 using a riser and G33
  • Fix full auto loop bug caused when someone begins firing while you are / are not watching them, then stops firing while you are not / are watching them. This will need extensive testing.

