Update Information on 29th January

We have fixing the bug that the color is reversed in the Chapter 2. Thanks for the players’ feedback and apologies for the bad experience. Now the bug is fixed and all players can play the game normally.

P.S:

We have received many bugs from players’ feedback. These bugs are estimated to be fixed next Wednesday or Thursday. The abnormal problem led by the gamepad will be updated and optimized later.

If you encounter problems, please contact us by email（alubastudio@163.com）