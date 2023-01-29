 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

隐秘的角落 update for 29 January 2023

Update Information on 29th January

Share · View all patches · Build 10425106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixing the bug that the color is reversed in the Chapter 2. Thanks for the players’ feedback and apologies for the bad experience. Now the bug is fixed and all players can play the game normally.

P.S:

  1. We have received many bugs from players’ feedback. These bugs are estimated to be fixed next Wednesday or Thursday.
  2. The abnormal problem led by the gamepad will be updated and optimized later.

If you encounter problems, please contact us by email（alubastudio@163.com）

Changed files in this update

Depot 2071201
  • Loading history…
Depot 2071202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link