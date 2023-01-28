CARD
Sword Strike : damage increased from 4 to 5
Low Blow : damage increased from 2 to 3
Shield : buff "protection" increased from 1 to 2 and now applies by hit from one time
Improvement of card descriptions that have additional effects under certain conditions
BUFF
Spore : fix and now proc on mushrooms
Change of "combat stance" buff icon
Change of "defensive stance" buff icon
Heal : fix and now heal you by turn
UI
Some position corrections, more to come in the next update
Buttons on the end-game menu no longer overlap
FX
Changed fire aura effect
BALANCE
Adjustment of damage dealt by monsters and now is proportional to the difficulty level
You earn less rubies, the amount of rubies collected after battles is proportional to the difficulty level.
Changed files in this update