Mysteries Of Darkness update for 28 January 2023

HOTFIX

Build 10425061

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CARD
Sword Strike : damage increased from 4 to 5
Low Blow : damage increased from 2 to 3
Shield : buff "protection" increased from 1 to 2 and now applies by hit from one time
Improvement of card descriptions that have additional effects under certain conditions

BUFF
Spore : fix and now proc on mushrooms
Change of "combat stance" buff icon
Change of "defensive stance" buff icon
Heal : fix and now heal you by turn

UI
Some position corrections, more to come in the next update
Buttons on the end-game menu no longer overlap

FX
Changed fire aura effect

BALANCE
Adjustment of damage dealt by monsters and now is proportional to the difficulty level
You earn less rubies, the amount of rubies collected after battles is proportional to the difficulty level.

