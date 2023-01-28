CARD

Sword Strike : damage increased from 4 to 5

Low Blow : damage increased from 2 to 3

Shield : buff "protection" increased from 1 to 2 and now applies by hit from one time

Improvement of card descriptions that have additional effects under certain conditions

BUFF

Spore : fix and now proc on mushrooms

Change of "combat stance" buff icon

Change of "defensive stance" buff icon

Heal : fix and now heal you by turn

UI

Some position corrections, more to come in the next update

Buttons on the end-game menu no longer overlap

FX

Changed fire aura effect

BALANCE

Adjustment of damage dealt by monsters and now is proportional to the difficulty level

You earn less rubies, the amount of rubies collected after battles is proportional to the difficulty level.