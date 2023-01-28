Bug fix / Bug: Some of skills are not usable when Entangled.
Bug fix / Bug: Range of throw item skill is wrong
Bug fix / Bug: Charge attack skill is active during the first round if it is active on the end of previous battle.
Bug fix / Bug: Gunner has 2 gun mastery up as learnable skills.
Bug fix / Bug: Some of reaction skills are activated even after the caster is dead.
Bug fix / Bug: Can change equipments or use items during stunned state.
Bug fix / Bug: Rogue gets more XP when summoning allies during battle.
Bug fix / Bug: Re-roll button is not selectable using controller or keyboard.
Balancing / Sniper can learn quick draw.
Balancing / Masked archer boss's ap is increased from 2 to 3 and now has quick draw skill.
Balancing / Now Gunner has Ranged Combat 1 knowledge.
Balancing / Now re-roll price of shops are not increased more then 3.
Crawl Tactics update for 28 January 2023
v1.5.3 (Minor bug fixes and balancing)
Bug fix / Bug: Some of skills are not usable when Entangled.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update