Crawl Tactics update for 28 January 2023

v1.5.3 (Minor bug fixes and balancing)

Bug fix / Bug: Some of skills are not usable when Entangled.
Bug fix / Bug: Range of throw item skill is wrong
Bug fix / Bug: Charge attack skill is active during the first round if it is active on the end of previous battle.
Bug fix / Bug: Gunner has 2 gun mastery up as learnable skills.
Bug fix / Bug: Some of reaction skills are activated even after the caster is dead.
Bug fix / Bug: Can change equipments or use items during stunned state.
Bug fix / Bug: Rogue gets more XP when summoning allies during battle.
Bug fix / Bug: Re-roll button is not selectable using controller or keyboard.
Balancing / Sniper can learn quick draw.
Balancing / Masked archer boss's ap is increased from 2 to 3 and now has quick draw skill.
Balancing / Now Gunner has Ranged Combat 1 knowledge.
Balancing / Now re-roll price of shops are not increased more then 3.

