Red Tether Version 1.112 (Hazard Squad)



Balance

-Hornetric Needle recall homing increased (20°-->30°).

-Harpoons recalled with Hornetric Needle now deal +20 rip/hull on impact. This damage scales with ship pull force.

-Wire Guidance harpoon turn rate increased (90°/s-->120°/s) and range bonus buffed (+10%-->+15%).

-Overdrive Ignition nerfed (passive top speed/acel 10%-->5%, overdrive top speed +60%-->+40%, overdrive acel 30%-->20%).

-Turbine spindel top speed penalty reduced (-10%-->-5%).

-Heavy Duty now also increases rip damage when pulling with your ship by +50%.

-Thruster Set nerfed (top speed +15%-->+10%).

-Engine Overwrite Kit nerfed (top speed +25%-->+20%).

-Cooldowner tooltip now mentions that it affects engine cooling as well.

-Base engine cooling rate reduced by 25%.

-Savior Class Battleship is now a zone 4 boss (was zone 3).

-First jump of the Savior Class chain-jump attack needs longer to charge up now (1s-->2s).

-Savior Class now skips remaining chain jumps if it manages to damage you.

-Emperor Class carrier now spawns with a stronger, larger carrier group.

-Emperor Class carrier now deploys way more fighter wings.

-Emperor Class carrier armor and health increased.

-Bunker Class shielded station now has stronger defense units and more non-shield health.

-Nano Singularity damage nerfed.

General Changes

-Improvised armor conversion now has you retain any excess health above conversion threshold.

-Fuel spills created from the destruction of a burning object now auto-ignite.

-Early waves in endless mode should be less asteroid focused now.

-Endless spawn pattern 7 now creates the two fleet groups closer together.

-Autopause option now makes the game pause whenever your cursor leaves the game window and takes effect in fullscreen too

Fixes

-Fixed high level carriers being able to spawn way too early in endless mode.

-Fixed loading an endless mode run delaying next loot ship.

-Fixed a problem causing mobile refinery boss to not target it's broadside attack correctly.

-Fixed homing harpoons getting stuck in mid air if their target is disabled with EMP from any source.

-Fixed items duplicating in inventory when loading a save.

-Fixed wrong track playing when pausing during the advanced battleship fight. (?)